Oregon lawmakers delay meetings over concerns of violent protests at state Capitol

Earlier this week, the FBI warned of planned violent gatherings at almost every state capitol in the U.S. leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers in Oregon will delay by at least two days much of the substantive work of next week’s beginning of the Legislature because of warnings from law enforcement about the possibility of violent protests.

The Legislature will convene Jan. 19. But state House and Senate have canceled floor sessions and committee hearings, and there will be no in-person meetings.

Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat from Salem, said the decision was made after consulting with police. Before a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Oregon lawmakers last month saw a violent crowd enter the state Capitol, fight with police and damage the building.

As part of its preparations to counter potential violence during the week of the presidential inauguration, the FBI is asking members of the public to come forward if they know anything about plans for violent activity.

Portland's FBI field office is working with the Oregon State Police, the Portland Police Bureau and other local, state and federal partners. The Oregon National Guard will also be assisting law enforcement.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said there are known specific threats to the Portland. He said the police bureau has been planning for Inauguration Day and the days leading up to it local and federal agencies.

The FBI is also asking the public to help protect the state and the rights of peaceful protesters. "We cannot be successful without the help of the American people," FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said in a statement released Thursday morning