Voters now know their choices for SW Washington's 3rd Congressional District seat

Washington's primary election is settled for the race to claim Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's seat. Now voters are weighing in on their choices.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington's primary election is settled for the 3rd Congressional District race. Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded on Tuesday, clearing the way for a new representative for Southwest Washington.



Primary winner for the second slot in that race, Joe Kent, gave a victory speech Tuesday night after edging out Herrera Beutler in the primary race. Kent, who is backed by Donald Trump, believes Republicans will come together and support him.

“It will be an absolutely loud and clear message to Washington D.C. and throughout this country that 'Washington three' is one of the most conservative districts in the country,” said Kent to supporters.

The biggest winner in the primary, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, said she can win in November too — and it's not about people changing political parties, she said.

“It's about the argument of what is best for the district and who has lived experience. We cannot keep electing extremists and career politicians to Congress and expect better results,” said Perez.

So what are voters thinking? In Woodland, which sits on the border of Clark and Cowlitz counties, it's not hard to find conservatives who did not support Herrera Beutler this time — including Jamie Schlosser, who was upset by her impeachment vote.

“Her vote on Trump kind of undermined all of us who voted for Trump, so she’s supposed to represent us and we’re an area where Trump won in," Schlosser said.

But in the same parking lot, KGW also spoke with a woman named Wanda who said she wished Hererra Beutler had never conceded.

Wanda, who said she is a Democrat, does not like the prospect of Joe Kent in Congress.

“He was endorsed by Trump and that scares me because I want something moderate, I want calm and I don’t know how that’s going to be.”

In Vancouver, you might find a few more Democrats who share some of the same fears — including a retired high school counselor who likes Gluesenkamp Perez and hopes enough people agree.

“All I can do is hope that the younger generation, which I do have faith in, are going to come in and say, 'That isn’t how we want our country to be,'" said Lindy LeCoq.

Back in Woodland, Jamie Schlosser is all for Kent, and he figures it's going to be a big competition to November.