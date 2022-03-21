Candidates for Oregon governor 2022

More than 40 candidates have filed to run for governor in Oregon this year.

Oregon’s 2022 primary election will be held on May 17, 2022, followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Term limits prevent Gov. Kate Brown from running for another consecutive term, throwing next year’s gubernatorial race wide open.

More than 40 candidates filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office to run for governor in 2022 or announced plans to run, although a handful have subsequently dropped out. Those who remain include 16 Democrats, 21 Republicans, one Independent and three unaffiliated candidates.

Party-affiliated candidates will need to compete in their respective parties’ primaries, with the winner securing the party nomination and advancing to the general election. Unaffiliated candidates will bypass the primaries and appear directly on the November 2022 ballot.

The filing deadline for the primary election was March 8, so the list of candidates who will appear on the May ballot has been finalized.

Candidates for each party are listed below, alphabetically by last name within each party, along with their home city as listed on Oregon Secretary of State records and the occupation listed on either their own website or state records.