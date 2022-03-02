Watch live: Oregon Governor Kate Brown delivers final State of the State address

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to deliver her final State of the State address starting at noon on Thursday.

Brown's office will also broadcast a simultaneous Spanish language stream through the Oregon Health Authority's Facebook page.

The address comes as the Oregon Legislature convenes for the first week of this year's 35-day short session, which is scheduled to run through early March.

Brown recently proposed a $200 million package for the legislature to consider called "Future Ready Oregon," aimed at bolstering the state's workforce and providing support to populations that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also asked for $500 million to be saved for a rainy day fund.

Other legislative proposals for the short session include plans to expand high-speed internet access in rural parts of the state, funding to boost affordable housing efforts and a plan to relocate Portland's Harriet Tubman Middle School to make room for the planned Interstate 5 Rose Quarter expansion.

Brown's current term ends in January 2023 and term limits prevent her from running for reelection this year, making this her final State of the State address unless she were to win an additional nonconsecutive term as governor in a future election.