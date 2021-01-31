x
Young father killed in suspected DUII crash on Highway 26 in Boring

Grant Fisher, 23, leaves behind a wife and 4-month-old daughter.
Credit: Grant Generals Baseball
Grant Fisher playing baseball in high school

BORING, Ore. — A Boring man who was killed in a crash on Highway 26 early Friday morning was a young husband and father, according to a GoFundMe page created on his behalf.

Grant Fisher, 23, was driving westbound on Highway 26 near Stone Road around 6 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a Ford F-250 pickup traveling at high speeds, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. 

Fisher, who had been driving a GMC Sierra, was injured and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the pickup, Trever Lee, 33, of Sandy, was believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said in a press release. 

Lee was taken to a hospital before being booked at the Clackamas County Jail. He's facing charges of DUII, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. 

A GoFundMe raising money for Fisher's family says the 23-year-old leaves behind a wife and 4-month-old daughter.

Fisher graduated from Grant High School in 2015. He played baseball in high school and at the college level for Western Oregon University and Clark College. 

