Fatal crash closes stretch of Highway 26 in Boring

Both directions of the highway are closed right at the Multnomah/Clackamas county line after a fatal two-car crash.

BORING, Ore. — Both directions of Highway 26 are closed right at the Multnomah and Clackamas County line in Boring after two cars crashed early Friday morning. One person died in the crash, Oregon State Police confirmed.

The first 911 call came in at 6 a.m. The crash happened on Southeast Stone Road, in the town of Boring.

Multiple agencies are responding, including the Clackamas County Sheriff's office, Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.

They're asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

The closure is expected to last "for a lengthy period of time," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted.