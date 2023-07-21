Soccer fans gather in downtown Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square for Women's World Cup watch party

The U.S. Women's National Team defeated Vietnam 3-0 but for fans, growing support for women's sports was another victory to celebrate.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Outside of Auckland, New Zealand, “Soccer City, U.S.A.” may have been the best place to watch the Women’s World Cup match between the U.S. and Vietnam, Friday.

Hundreds of fans packed Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland to watch the game. Deafening cheers bounced off buildings as the U.S. defeated Vietnam, 3-0. Two goals came from Sophia Smith, who also plays for the Portland Thorns. Fellow U.S. teammate Crystal Dunn plays for the Thorns as well.

“They're just amazing players who bring so much to the sport,” said Jennifer Gingerich, who watched the game with her daughter, Emma. “I think it's awesome,” added Emma Gingerich. “I’m really excited that people are excited about women's soccer.”

The Sports Bra helped put on the watch party at the square. The Northeast Portland sports bar opened last year as the world’s first bar to play only women’s sports.

“We really want to show the world that people want women's sports and they support women sports,” said The Sports Bra owner and founder, Jenny Nguyen.

“We have 40 seats and it's kind of easy to fill that space and fill it with a lot of great vibes,” said Nguyen. “And so this was a challenge in a space that's much larger and to have Portland show up and really show their support, this is what it's all about.”

The Portland Community Football Club co-presented the watch party. The group fosters safe and inclusive spaces for all kids to play sports without barriers.