Portland Thorns players to watch in the Women's World Cup

Team USA will play its first match on Friday at 6 p.m. Pacific time against Vietnam.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pair of Portland Thorns players will help the U.S. try to win the Women's World Cup trophy. The tournament officially kicked off on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.

Thorns FC midfielder Crystal Dunn and forward Sophia Smith are among the 23 players selected to play for the U.S. in FIFA's World Cup. Team USA will play their first match on Friday.

Dunn started and played for 90 minutes in six matches at the 2019 World Cup. She helped the U.S. record a shutout victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup final.

Smith is the reigning National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player and she was named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the year. This will be her first World Cup appearance.

U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who also plays for the Thorns, announced in June that she will miss the tournament due to a right foot injury.

How to watch the U.S. Women's National team in the World Cup

Team USA will play its first match on Friday at 6 p.m. Pacific time against Vietnam. Fox is airing all matches on its main channel and Fox Sports. Peacock, Telemundo and Universo are airing the matches in Spanish, according to FIFA's website.

Where to watch the World Cup in the Portland metro area

Looking for a World Cup watch party? The Sports Bra in Northeast Portland has been airing games on TV and will also host air Team USA's first match at Pioneer Courthouse Square on July 21, preceded by a 2 p.m. showing of the soccer film, Bend it Like Beckham.

There are also a dozen restaurants and bars, including Gol on Southeast Hawthorne, Paddy's on Southwest Yamhill, and North 45 on Northwest 21st.

GOT A DATE WITH THE WORLD CUP 🥰



Don't miss a moment of your Thorns on the World's Biggest Stage! — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) July 19, 2023

VIDEO PLAYLIST: KGW sports coverage