Woman dead near Interstate 5 in North Portland

She was found dead on North Victory Blvd. on Sunday afternoon. Police have not yet said how the woman died or identified her.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a woman is under investigation after her body was found on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to North Victory Blvd. near the on-ramp to Interstate 5 after 2:30 p.m.

Detectives are not saying yet how she died. The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed by the medical examiner's office.

If confirmed to be homicide, this would be the city's 20th of the year according to reports from the Portland Police Bureau.

Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to contact police and reference case #: 23-84940. You may contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395; or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

