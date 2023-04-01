Shooting in the Lents Neighborhood leaves one woman dead

The Friday night shooting is the 18th homicide in Portland in 2023

PORTLAND, Oregon — One woman was killed in a shooting in Southeast Portland's Lents Neighborhood late Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

It happened around 10:14 p.m. on Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard near Southeast 92nd Avenue. Officers found the woman dead when they arrived at the scene. No arrests have been made and police did not report any suspect information. This is the 18th homicide in Portland in 2023.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-2079, or Detective Meghan Burkeen via e-mail at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092. Please reference case number 23-83483.