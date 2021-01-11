Oregon winery owned by Francis Ford Coppola damaged in fire

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

DAYTON, Ore. — The tasting room at a popular Oregon winery owned by famed film director Francis Ford Coppola was damaged in a fire Sunday night.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The late-night fire swept through Domaine de Broglie's tasting room destroying much of the building.

"It was actually called in by a passerby and we really don't know anything about how the fire started," said general manager and winemaker Dave Petterson.

Petterson came to the winery Monday morning to see the damage.

"It's a huge loss for all, when any of us have a setback," he said. "It's very disappointing."

Petterson has been making world-class wine for more than a decade; first for Vista Hills, and then for Domaine de Broglie starting in 2019. That's when famed director Francis Ford Coppola bought the winery.

"He is very concerned," Petterson said. "I've been in touch with him several times today and he is already thinking about how to take care of the people and how to keep moving forward."

In a statement to employees Coppola and his wife Eleanor said:

Understanding that many hearts are broken and in distress, we want to express our family's own sad feelings with the gratitude that no lives were lost nor people hurt in this terrible fire.

No vines were damaged in the fire. The Dayton Fire Department said the fire was confined to the building.

Wine is not produced or stored at the building so production won't be impacted.

But most everything else inside the tasting room, including some of Coppola's movie memorabilia, was damaged or destroyed.

"There was some cool stuff here, some cool collectibles, some memorabilia, some photographs, things like that from Francis' career, and from some of his films, and some special things that are real sad to be gone," Petterson said.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Sunday night after all the winery employees had gone home.

Dayton fire said it did not appear suspicious.

Petterson said they will wait for answers and, in the meantime, count their blessings.

"Most importantly, no one was hurt, the vineyard not damaged," Petterson said. "Buildings can be replaced, things can be replaced, so that's by far the most important thing."