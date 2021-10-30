Multiple bullets flew into a man's home while he slept, injuring his shoulder, piercing his headboard

Police do not believe the man was the intended target of the shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least five bullets sailed into someone's home and injured their shoulder while they were asleep, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

On Saturday, Oct. 30 at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 13000 block of SE Powell Boulevard because someone had been shot. Police found a man with a minor shoulder wound. He had been asleep when bullets went through the wall of his home and into the headboard of his bed.



His shoulder was just slightly grazed but police said that if the bullet had a slightly different trajectory it could have been a life-threatening situation.

Police said they believe the bullets were fired from a car or cars on SE Powell Boulevard and SE 132nd Avenue. The bullets allegedly traveled a full block before hitting the man's home. Police don't believe he was the intended target of the shooting. No suspects have been located.



PPB is asking anyone with any information about this case to please email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: ECST and reference case number 21-303573. It is also asking for people with surveillance video on SE Powell to review their footage from Saturday between 1:30 a.m.-1:45 a.m.