Washington task force deployed to Hawaii to assist with Maui wildfires search and rescue

Washington is among the states sending aid to Hawaii amid deadly wildfires.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington is among the states sending volunteers and crew from local government agencies to assist Hawaiians as deadly wildfires engulf the island of Maui.

Wildfires have killed at least 55 people as of Friday morning and wiped out the historic town of Lahaina.

Washington State Task Force-1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue (WA-TF1) deployed Thursday. The team consists of 45 people from Pierce and King counties as well as the City of Seattle's Fire Department. A five-person K-9 human remains detection team is also joining the group.

The following agencies have representatives on WA-TF1, some even coming from as far as Idaho: Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Seattle Fire Department, South King Fire and Rescue, Tacoma Fire Department, Valley Regional Fire Authority, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, West Pierce Fire and Rescue, Bellevue Fire Department, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, Shoreline Fire Department, Renton Regional Fire Department, Gig Harbor Fire Department, Mercer Island Fire Department, Bothell Fire Department, Redmond Fire Department, Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, Kirkland Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Tacoma Public Utilities, Pierce County Planning and Public Works, and Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

The task force is equipped and ready to deploy within just six hours of receiving its orders.

WA-TF1 last deployed in September 2020 for search and rescue efforts during wildfires in Oregon.

The task force is trained to handle the following missions and tasks:

Physical search and rescue operations in damaged/collapsed structures

Emergency medical care for entrapped survivors, task force personnel and search canines

K-9 human remains detection

Reconnaissance to assess damage and needs, and provide feedback to local, state, tribal, territorial and federal officials.

Assessment/shut-off of utilities to houses and other buildings

Hazardous materials surveys/evaluations

Structural/hazard evaluations of buildings needed for immediate occupancy to support disaster relief operations

Stabilizing damaged structures, including shoring and cribbing operations on damaged buildings

Hazardous Materials Equipment Push Packages for operations in a contaminated environment

Search and rescue operations in a water environment

Decontamination of personnel and canines at the base of operations

The task force was first established in 1991.

In addition to the state task force, Washington-based nonprofits are sending resources to Maui.

Empact International is sending team members to assess current conditions and determine whether it can help through additional search and rescue, medical or logistics support. It is taking donations to support those efforts.

"We have worked with the state of Hawaii in the past, including the hurricane that hit the big island a few years ago," Sil Wong said.

Meanwhile, WorldVision has partnered with a church in Maui and is sending money to help them shelter stranded tourists, feed people and send supplies to the disaster zone.

"It's so needed right now, the devastation is massive, it's great, and we really want to be part of [those efforts]," Roberta Taylor said.