Evacuation orders issued for Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office is mobilizing firefighter task forces to help protect homes threatened by Hat Rock and the nearby Mount Hebron fire.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Firefighters in eastern Oregon's Umatilla County were responding to two separate wildfires on Tuesday, each threatening homes amid high winds and dry conditions.

The two fires were dubbed the Mount Hebron fire and the Hat Rock fire. While firefighters had made substantial progress on the former by Tuesday evening, the latter continued to grow. Umatilla County Fire District #1 last estimated the Hat Rock fire's size at 10,000 acres, burning toward the Washington state line northeast of Hermiston.

As of 7 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office issued Level 3 evacuation orders for areas near the Hat Rock fire along Juniper Canyon Road, Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road. Deputies and search and rescue personnel were going door-to-door, advising residents to leave the area.

Cpt. Sterrin Ward later clarified that the evacuations are not "mandatory," but did reflect that residents were being instructed to leave the area for their own safety. Level 3 represents the highest level of evacuation warning under Oregon's three-tiered system.

The agency later issued additional Level 2 evacuation warnings for outlying areas south and east of the fire, north of Highway 37 and Pendleton Cold Springs Highway, West of Kings Corner Road, North of South Juniper Canyon Road and west of Vansycle Road to the Washington state border.

An emergency shelter was opened at 1705 East Airport Road in Hermiston.

While the Hat Rock fire continued to become a more significant threat, Ward said that the Mount Hebron fire was 99% contained, estimated at about 500 acres. While some people near the fire opted to leave their homes, they were being allowed back into the area. No homes were damaged, but roughly two vehicles and several outbuildings had been burned, including a hay shed.

The Pendleton Fire Department would keep a fire tender and engine at the scene of the Mount Hebron fire overnight to watch for any potential flare-ups, Ward said.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office announced late Tuesday afternoon that it was mobilizing six firefighter task forces to head to Umatilla County after Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for both the Hat Rock and Mount Hebron fires.

"The Hat Rock and Mount Hebron fires have been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Umatilla County. The local firefighting resources from three counties have been battling both fires since they began mid-day June 13," said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "With the red flag warning in place, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help the local fire service agencies on scene."

The governor can declare a conflagration after determining that a fire "poses a threat to life, safety, and property" beyond what local resources can contain. It frees up statewide firefighting capabilities to respond.