Gridlock in Clackamas County as thousands evacuate

Cars and trucks crawled along westbound Highway 213 after residents were told to evacuate.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Evacuees forced to leave their homes because of wildfires in Clackamas County found themselves stuck in traffic. Cars and trucks crawled along westbound Highway 213 in Oregon City after residents were told to pack up and go.

“This traffic is crazy,” said Eddie Allen of Beavercreek. “I’ve never seen so much traffic since I left L.A.”

Traffic is lined up as evacuees head out of town on HWY 213 in Clackamas County pic.twitter.com/tshGoqRVJl — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) September 11, 2020

The westbound gridlock stretched for nearly 10 miles from Interstate 205 to Mulino. Sideroads were also jammed as thousands of residents scrambled to leave rural Clackamas County at the same time.

Mark Grambusch figured he’d had enough and pulled his RV into a church parking lot just outside of the level three evacuation zone.