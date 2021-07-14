Wildfire prompts some evacuations off Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby

CANBY, Ore. — Firefighters are trying to put out a wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon off Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby.
The fire was first reported at 3:52 p.m. about three miles north of Canby near South End Road.
A Level 3 "go now" evacuation order is in place for homes within a quarter mile of the 2300 block of South End Road, Clackamas Fire said just before 6 p.m. The American Red Cross will be setting up an evacuation site at the Canby Fairgrounds.
Highway 99E is closed in both directions in the area of the fire, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
