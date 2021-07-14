Wildfire prompts some evacuations off Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby

Highway 99E is closed in both directions near South End Road north of Canby.

CANBY, Ore. — Firefighters are trying to put out a wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon off Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby.

The fire was first reported at 3:52 p.m. about three miles north of Canby near South End Road.

A Level 3 "go now" evacuation order is in place for homes within a quarter mile of the 2300 block of South End Road, Clackamas Fire said just before 6 p.m. The American Red Cross will be setting up an evacuation site at the Canby Fairgrounds.

There is a fire on 99E between Canby & Oregon City. Residents in the area are in level 3 evacuation, and the Red Cross is on the way to the Canby Fairgrounds to set up an evacuation site. People and animals can head there. pic.twitter.com/8wG0CUsQzp — Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) July 15, 2021

Highway 99E is closed in both directions in the area of the fire, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.