Lewis and Clark Bridge closed for emergency repair

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are expected to work on the repairs for the next 24-48 hours.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Lewis and Clark Bridge that crosses the Columbia River and connects Longview, Washington to Rainier, Oregon closed to all cars on Wednesday evening for emergency repairs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT maintenance crews were out on Wednesday afternoon prepping the bridge before a summer finger joint replacement project when they noticed a fractured floor beam.

Crews are expected to work on the repairs for the next 24-48 hours. Drivers will be rerouted to either the Astoria-Megler Bridge between Megler, Washington and Astoria, Oregon or down to the Interstate 5 Bridge between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

WSDOT shared in a tweet that drivers needing to cross the Columbia River could also take the Wahkiakum County Ferry located in Cathlament, Washington. It will be running continuously at no cost during the closure of the bridge.

UPDATE: The Wahkiakum Co. Ferry, located in Cathlament, WA, will run continuously, at no cost to travelers (w/limited vehicle capacity), during the emergency bridge closure. https://t.co/Y8lKCSlNLA

The bridge remains open to pedestrians. @wspd5pio @OregonDOT @wsdot pic.twitter.com/RvPdLE9uS7 — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) April 13, 2023

The bridge remains open to pedestrians, WSDOT said.

Construction for the finger joint replacement project is scheduled to begin in the summer. The project will require the bridge to be fully closed to cars for up to six days, according to WSDOT.

The construction schedule has not been finalized. WSDOT will announce the dates of the full bridge closures once the schedule is confirmed.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here