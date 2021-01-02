Washington State Police asking for help in identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect vehicle

LA CENTER, Wash. — A woman was hit and killed near the area of SB I-5/MP 17 near LaCenter on Sunday morning.
Washington State Police (WSP) said in a release that troopers were called to the area of SB I-5/MP 17 new LaCenter at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday where they found a person lying face down on the right shoulder of the road.
The victim was a woman who had suffered fatal injuries as a result of being hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident. Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately three hours as an investigation was conducted.
Troopers think the suspect vehicle is a gold or silver early 2000s Chevy Trailblazer or simliar SUV with front-end damage.
WSP is asking anyone who might have seen a person walking in dark clothing in the area around 9:30 a.m. to please call WSP detectives at 360-449-7941. Detectives are working with the Clark County Medical Examiner's office to identify the woman who was killed.