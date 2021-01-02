Washington State Police asking for help in identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect vehicle

Washington State Police are asking for help finding a suspect vehicle in a fatal Sunday morning hit-and-run.

LA CENTER, Wash. — A woman was hit and killed near the area of SB I-5/MP 17 near LaCenter on Sunday morning.

Washington State Police (WSP) said in a release that troopers were called to the area of SB I-5/MP 17 new LaCenter at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday where they found a person lying face down on the right shoulder of the road.

The victim was a woman who had suffered fatal injuries as a result of being hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident. Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately three hours as an investigation was conducted.