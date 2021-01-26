No evidence of terrorism, bias or political motivation in string of hit-and-runs, Portland police say

Monday's string of hit-and-runs in Southeast Portland left one person dead and nine others injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said detectives found no evidence that Monday's string of hit-and-runs in Southeast Portland that left one person dead and nine others injured was an act of terrorism or that the suspect was motivated by bias or politics.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. They said he is currently in an area hospital and his name and charges will be released once he's booked into jail.

"Detectives say that the driver's actions did show intent to hit and injure people," police said Tuesday in a press release. They added that blood was drawn from the driver at the scene and has been sent to a lab for analysis.

Two of the victims were cyclists and six were pedestrians, police said. A total of six victims were taken to an area hospital, five by ambulance and a sixth in a private vehicle. One of the victims died at the hospital. Most of the other victims suffered minor injuries and are recovering, according to police.

The name of the person who died will be released at a later time, police said.

Portland police received multiple calls reporting a person driving erratically between noon and 1 p.m., first in the area of Southeast 26th Avenue and Stark Street and then near Southeast 36th Avenue and Oak Street. At 1:02 p.m., a caller said a person had been hit near Southeast 33rd Avenue and Pine Street. Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at speeds of 50-60 mph in other parts of the neighborhood.

"Detectives believe the crime scene covers the area between Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Blvd and Southeast 15th Avenue, from East Burnside Street to Southeast Belmont Street," police said in Tuesday's release.

The final crash was reported on Southeast Stark Street, between 17th and 18th avenues. After that crash, the suspect tried to run but a group of neighbors in the area circled him and didn’t allow him to leave until officers showed up to take him into custody.

"The multiple hit and run crashes by the same suspect yesterday were traumatic for our community," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. "Thank you to the many community members who responded to assist victims and alerted police to the suspect.