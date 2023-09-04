Family loses everything in Hillsboro apartment fire

A mom, her 6 children and two other family members were in the unit when the fire started. Smoke alarms went off, allowing everyone inside the unit to escape safely.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A fire at a Hillsboro apartment Monday morning has left a mother and her children without a home after flames tore through the unit, firefighters said.

911 calls started coming in to first responders just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, reporting heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story apartment unit at the Cedar Court Apartments near Southeast Cedar Street and 7th Avenue in Hillsboro.

The flames were seen coming from windows of the apartment's second floor. Firefighters arrived within minutes and additional crews were called in to help battle the flames.

The mother, Veronica Martinez, her six children and two dogs were in the unit when the fire started. Two of the children's cousins were also visiting from out of town and staying with the family. Smoke alarms went off, allowing everyone inside the unit to escape safely, fire officials said. People living in units within the same building also evacuated their homes until fire crews were able to put out the fire and declared it safe to go back inside. No one was injured.

The fire was mostly contained to the two-story apartment. The flames tore through the second story where the Martinez family's bedrooms were located, causing them to lose all their personal belongings, they said.

"We lost everything, all of our documents, clothes, shoes, you name it," the Martinez family said in a GoFundMe campaign they started to help them get into a new home and replace their belongings. Click here to donate.

The Red Cross is also helping support them.

A baseboard heater ignited combustible materials, causing the fire, according to fire investigators.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue shared these safety tips: