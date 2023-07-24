Man dies after car crashes into Commonwealth Lake, north of Beaverton

The car has been removed from the lake and deputies are working to notify the man's family, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

CEDAR HILLS, Ore. — A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into Commonwealth Lake on Monday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reported.

Commonwealth Lake is located in Cedar Hills, about two miles north of Beaverton.

WCSO said the vehicle was removed from the lake. The sheriff's office said they won't report the name of the victim, a 56-year-old man, until family has been notified.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said they received a report that a car had crashed into a lake at around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

