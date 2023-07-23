Portland police identify twin teens and 55-year-old woman in deadly car crash in Foster-Powell neighborhood

On July 20, two teens in a 2015 BMW sedan were racing another vehicle east on Southeast Powell Boulevard when the BMW crashed into a 2004 Lexus sedan.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A deadly car crash as a result of racing killed two 18-year-old teen girls and a 55-year-old woman in Southeast Portland Thursday night, Portland police said.

Saturday, police identified the three deceased people: Hannah E. Fetters and her twin sister, Grace I. Fetters, both 18, and Julie D. Skeen, 55.

The deadly crash happened July 20 at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 63rd Avenue in Portland's Foster-Powell neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., two cars, a 2015 BMW 3-series sedan and a 2005 Subaru Impreza, were racing east on Southeast Powell Boulevard. As the two cars were racing, another car, a 2004 Lexus sedan, tried to turn west onto Southeast Powell Boulevard from Southeast 63rd Avenue.

One of the teen girls was the driver of the BMW while the other was a passenger. The BMW crashed into the Lexus, sending the BMW onto the median and knocking over trees.

Both teens died at the scene. Skeen was taken to the hospital and later died. There was also an unidentified adult male passenger in the Lexus who was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Subaru was not directly involved in the crash. The 17-year-old male driver of that vehicle pulled over and cooperated with officers at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here