SHERIDAN, Ore. – Advocates for immigrants’ rights are holding a vigil Monday night outside the Sheridan Federal Corrections Institution, where 123 immigrants are reportedly being held.

Supporters say they want to show solidarity with the immigrant detainees, some of whom have been separated from their families.

On Saturday, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Sen. Ron Wyden, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Rep. Earl Blumenauer visited the facility and spoke with some of the immigrants, most of whom said they were seeking asylum and had not chance to speak to a lawyer.

Advocates say the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance policy” is and abuse of human rights.

“I hope people will understand that this is unacceptable,” said Ellen Furstner, who attended the vigil. "What they're doing to children is atrocious."

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the policy on Monday, saying Trump's administration does not have a specific family separation policy, but separations happen as a result of enforcing immigration laws riddled with "loopholes."

"Congress needs to fix it," Nielsen told reporters at the White House. "It's a problem; let's fix it."

USA Today’s David Jackson contributed to this report.

