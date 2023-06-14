Vancouver teacher killed while riding bicycle in Polk County

Investigators said a truck was trying to pass Adam Joy on Highway 221 when Joy fell off his bike and was run over by the truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Vancouver teacher who was killed while riding his bike near McMinnville over the weekend.

According to Oregon State Police, 55-year-old Adam Joy was killed around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday while bicycling on Highway 221 near milepost 11.5 in Polk County. Police said a preliminary investigation showed the driver of a large pickup truck, heading in the same direction as Joy, slowed down to pass him. As that happened, police said Joy fell over into the traffic lane and the truck ran over Joy, killing him.

When KGW visited the stretch of highway where the crash happened, there was little to no shoulder space for bikes to ride on. Oregon law (ORS 811.028) indicates that drivers may only pass a person on a bike if they can leave enough space to avoid hitting them, in case they fall into the driver's lane. Police said in this case, the driver remained at the scene and the investigation into Joy's death continues.

“He was a kind person and funny,” said 12-year-old Sarah Kirchner, a seventh-grader at Vancouver School of Arts and Academics (VSAA) where Joy was a science teacher.

Kirchner shared a photo of Joy's classroom door where students had posted notes for Joy’s family. In the library, she said the school carved out space where students could mourn Joy's loss and remember him. Kirchner offered one of her favorite anecdotes about the teacher.

“As a joke, a student called [Joy] old because he was in his 50's,” said Kirchner. “He was like, ‘No, I'm not old!’ He got up and he literally attempted a handstand against the wall! He fell over, the class laughed and from then on if anyone called him old, he would say, ‘Oh don't do that, I don't want to do a handstand again.’”

A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson shared a letter with KGW that VSAA principal Lori Rotherham sent to her staff. It reflected on the impact that Joy made during his six years at VSAA and 23 years with the district.

“[Joy’s] enthusiasm and excitement for learning were infectious and his compassion, mentorship and support for students made them feel important and valued,” read the letter.

Rotherham also included a photo of Joy juggling what appeared to be three flaming torches.