Vancouver police searching for car involved in fatal hit and run

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police is asking or help in locating a suspect vehicle from a fatal hit and run.
On September 2, at around 6:42 p.m., Vancouver police said it responded to a hit and run where a person was hit and killed in the area of East Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard.
The suspect car was last seen heading westbound on Mill Plain Boulevard. It is described as a silver or light tan GMC Envoy. Police say it would have damage on its right front end.
Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or information about the accident is being asked to call the Vancouver Police Traffic Officer Block at 360-869-6800.