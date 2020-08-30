Person hit and killed by semi on I-5 in Marion County

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Volvo semi truck with double tank trailers was traveling northbound on Interstate 5. Witnesses said a man stepped onto the road and into the path of the semi truck. The pedestrian was struck and pronounced deceased. The name of the pedestrian has not been released yet.



Oregon State Police dispatch received multiple reports of a man walking in and near the road around the time of the crash.



Two lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for several hours following the crash.