'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery

Joey Lutz was trying to stop a man from stealing his car when he was hit and seriously hurt Tuesday morning.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found.

"I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said.

Meyeroff still cannot believe what happened to his nephew, Joey Lutz, early Tuesday morning.

"What I understand happened is he came out and started his vehicle," he continued.

After starting his car that morning, Meyerhoff said that Lutz ran back into his house near Northeast 40th Avenue and Northeast 47th Street in Vancouver. Lutz went back outside moments later and saw somebody taking off in his red 2010 Toyota Camry.

"He ran through the arbor vitae bushes and the driver hit him and kept going," Meyerhoff said.

Lutz was hit hard and landed on his head, according to Meyerhoff. A family member heard the commotion and ran outside to find Lutz in bad shape.

"He was unconscious and bleeding severely from the head," Meyerhoff said. "Another neighbor lady stopped to help. He started vomiting and they had to role him onto his side and they had to take care of him until the medics got here."

"This is stuff you hear about but don't expect to happen to your family," Lisa Elliott added.

Elliott is a cousin. She rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after the crash. That is where Lutz underwent emergency surgery Tuesday.

"He's doing okay," Elliott said. "It sounds like he's progressing at the rate he's supposed to — but with brain surgery you don't know what the outcome will be."

As family focuses on Lutz's recovery, they are asking the public to keep an eye out for Lutz's car. It is a red 2010 Toyota Camry with a Washington license plate, BKP 4080.

"He actually got clipped by the car so there should be some damage on the front, front end of the car," Elliott said.

The car was driven away by a thief Lutz's family is hoping police can track down.

"You want justice," Meyerhoff said. "It's that simple."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.