Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, attempting to drive through fences and yards

Police said the suspect was eventually located and arrested inside a residence that he had broken into. He was charged with 34 crimes. No one was reported injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Sunday and charged with 34 crimes after leading police on a lengthy chase, first in a car and later on foot, that ended inside a residential home.

Officers located a stolen pickup truck on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, a Portland Police Bureau spokesman told KGW. The driver refused to stop and at one point officers successfully deployed spike strips to puncture the truck's tires.

Police eventually found the truck, with the driver still inside, on Southeast Taylor Street near Southeast 45th Avenue. The driver backed up and rammed one of the patrol cars but police said the officer inside was not injured.

The suspect then drove off again, police said, and tried to drive through fences and yards before eventually fleeing on foot. Police conducted an "extensive search" of the area and eventually found him inside the basement crawlspace of a residential home he had broken into on Southeast Salmon Street.

Police did not mention exactly when the various events occurred, but dispatch logs show an "area check" involving 18 police units just after 10 a.m. Sunday near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 74th Avenue, which police later confirmed to be related to the case, and the suspect's jail booking information states that he was booked just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell. Police found an airsoft gun and handcuffs in the stolen truck, police said, and he was also carrying hundreds of dollars in cash, suspected drugs and a counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration badge.