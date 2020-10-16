US Bank closing 26 Portland-area branches, 9 others in Oregon

The company is shifting focus to remote customer service options as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Pacific Northwest.

PORTLAND, Oregon — US Bank is permanently closing 26 branches in the Portland metro area and several others throughout Oregon.

The Minneapolis-based company, originally founded in Oregon, said most of the branches closed temporarily in March in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but permanent closures had been planned months before the pandemic started, a spokesperson said.

Most of the affected branches will not reopen as cases continue to spike in the Pacific Northwest. A handful will stay open until Jan. 2 before they close.



The company is shifting focus to enhancing customer service through digital and voice options, saying these options now appear to be the way of the future.

A spokesperson said 62 branches in the Portland area will remain open.

Portland-area closures (including three in Vancouver, Wash.)

Clackamas Town Center Mall – 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR

Heritage WA Safeway – 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver, WA

Milwaukie Safeway – 4320 SE King Rd, Milwaukie, OR

North Interstate Fred Meyer – 7404 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR

Cornelius Pass Albertsons – 7500 W Baseline Rd, Hillsboro, OR

Troutdale Albertsons – 25691 SE Stark St, Troutdale, OR

Sherwood Walmart – 21320 SW Langer Farms Pkwy, Sherwood, OR

Emanuel Hospital – 220 N Stanton St, Portland, OR

Mt. Hood Community College – 26000 SE Stark St, Rm 1261, Gresham, OR

Mill Plain – 8700 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA

Gladstone OR – 19900 Mcloughlin Blvd, Gladstone, OR

Hazel Dell – 6829 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA

Menlo Park – 12203 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR

North Beaverton – 2855 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR

Tigard – 12160 SW Main St, Tigard OR

East Gresham – 2445 SE 3rd St, Gresham, OR

Johns Landing – 5100 SW Macadam Ave, Portland, OR

Oregon City – 901 Main St, Oregon City, OR

Citizens – 636 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR

67th and Glisan – 6701 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR

Hillsboro OR, 210 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR

160th and Division – 16002 SE Division St, Portland, OR

Forest Grove – 1940 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR

Woodstock Boulevard – 4727 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR

4th and Harrison – 410 SW Harrison St, Portland, OR

Washington Square – 9185 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR (closing Jan. 2)

Oregon (outside of Portland market)

Rogue Valley Manor – 1200 Mira Mar Ave Ste 99, Medford, OR

Jacksonville OR – 125 E California St, Jacksonville, OR

Klamath Falls – 740 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

7th & Chambers – 1717 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR

Coburg Crescent – 2850 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR (closing Jan. 2)

Myrtle Creek – 105 N Main St, Myrtle Creek, OR (closing Jan. 2)

Coquille Valley – 209 N Central Blvd, Coquille, OR (closing Jan. 2)

Elgin OR – 800 Alder St, Elgin, OR (closing Jan. 2)

Albany Community – 205 Ellsworth St SW, Albany, OR (closing Jan. 2)

US Bank said in a statement to KGW:

These closures are part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors. Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.

We are proud of our history serving customers in Portland, and look forward to continuing to serve local communities across the state through our other locations in the area along with our convenient digital and voice offerings.