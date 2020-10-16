Oregon reports 418 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus is now up to 617 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Friday reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the six people who died:

Oregon’s 612th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 613th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 12, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 614th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 12. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 615th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 23, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 616th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 14. The place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 617th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Oct. 2, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 38,935.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 86, followed by Washington County with 58.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 45

Columbia: 3

Coos: 5

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 18

Douglas: 5

Jackson: 18

Jefferson: 3

Klamath: 2

Lane: 53

Linn: 12

Malheur: 17

Marion: 35

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 86

Polk: 13

Tillamook: 3

Umatilla: 17

Wasco: 2

Washington: 58

Yamhill: 14