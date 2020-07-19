Two people dead after car collides with a parked vehicle and a fifth wheel trailer, then catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died in an accident after reportedly being seen speeding in the Concordia neighborhood in Portland Saturday evening.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau say the driver of the vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound on Northeast Lombard Street from Northeast 60th Avenue at a high rate of speed lost control. The vehicle crossed over oncoming traffic before colliding with an unoccupied parked truck and fifth wheel trailer, which subsequently started a fire, killing both the driver and passenger.