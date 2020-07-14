Tuberculosis case being investigated at Heritage High School

Clark County Public Health has reached out to 150 people who possibly had contact with the person while they were contagious.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County Public Health is investigating an active case of tuberculosis at Heritage High School.

The patient spent time inside Heritage High School before the school close in March, but health officials said the risk of the disease spreading to students, staff, or even the public is low. There is no evidence of additional cases.

A local healthcare provider reported the possible TB case on June 4. The case was confirmed on June 6.

Clack County Public Health has identified approximately 150 people who may have been in close contact with the patient and has mailed letters to those people recommending they get tested for TB. It is also working to identify other locations where the person spent prolonged periods of time to identify other people who may have been at risk of contracting TB.



According to Clark County Public Health:

Tuberculosis is caused by a germ that is spread from person to person through the air. TB is usually spread through prolonged close contact with someone who is contagious. Active TB disease does not develop immediately after a person is infected. Early identification and treatment of people who are infected can prevent them from developing active TB disease.