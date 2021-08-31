Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek announces run for governor

Kotek, so far, is the highest-profile candidate in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field. Gov. Kate Brown cannot run for re-election in 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek, longtime Speaker of the Oregon House, announced Thursday she is running for governor. She is, so far, the highest-profile candidate in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field.

Gov. Kate Brown cannot run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

“Oregonians are living through a devastating pandemic, the intensifying impacts of climate change, and the economic disruptions that leave too many behind," said Kotek. "We must get past the politics of division and focus on making real, meaningful progress for families across our state."

Kotek has led the House since 2013. She said as governor she would focus on her platform on a wide range of issues including climate change, affordable housing, health care, and racial and economic justice.

New York Times columnist and Yamhill, Ore. native Nicholas Kristof is also considering a run for Oregon governor. According to a legal memo released by his attorneys in late August, the potential democratic candidate has taken a leave of absence from his job at the New York Times to explore a possible gubernatorial run. In July, Kristof told KGW's Laural Porter that his friends were trying to convince him to run, but he hadn't made a decision yet.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Treasurer Tobias Read is widely expected to announce a campaign in the coming days, and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is said to be seriously considering a race.

Republicans who have entered the gubernatorial race or who are mulling a run include Salem physician Bud Pierce, Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman, political consultant Bridget Barton, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and Medford businesswoman Jessica Gomez.

Below is a full list of people who have filed to run for governor as of Sept. 1: