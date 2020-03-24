VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three new people, all in their 40s, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, Washington, health officials said Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the southwest Washington county is up to 16. Four people have died.

Health officials say two of the three new cases are women in their 40s. Both are recovering at home.

The third case is a man in his 40s who is in the hospital.

Clark County Public Health is still investigating whether these people had any known contact with confirmed cases.

There has been a total of 2,221 cases in Washington, including 110 people who have died.

Clark County Public Health will update the number of positive tests by 11 a.m. each day. Visit their novel coronavirus website for updates.

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Oregon nurses could run out of protective gear by Tuesday

RELATED: Tokyo Summer Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by IOC