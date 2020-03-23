CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fourth person has died of COVID-19 in Clark County, health officials said Monday.

Three more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases in Clark County to 13.

A man in his 80s who was hospitalized and tested for COVID-19 last week died on March 19.

Another patient is a man in his 50s who had close contact with a confirmed case and was quarantined. He’s at home recovering.

The third patient is a woman in her 30s who had no known contact with any confirmed cases. She’s currently in the hospital.

Public Health in Clark County is working to notify those who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases. Anyone who had close contact will be asked to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.

There has been a total of 1,996 cases in Washington, including 95 people who have died.

Public Health will update the number of positive tests by 11 am daily. Visit the novel coronavirus website for updates.

