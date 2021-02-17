Gladstone couple still without power after tree falls on their home during storm

Anna and Eric Roesler are managing to stay warm, but they worry about losing their food.

GLADSTONE, Ore. — The tarp on the roof of Anna and Eric Roesler's Gladstone home covers the damage from a decades-old tree that came toppling down early Saturday morning.

"It didn't last very long," said Eric. "It was fast."

The Roeslers will not be forgetting that moment any time soon.

"All of a sudden I heard cracking and saw the tree coming, so I hightailed it," said Anna.

"She came into our room and said the tree is falling," added Eric. "I heard it."

As if that was not bad enough, the Roeslers lost power minutes later.

"How am I going to make my coffee," Anna thought.

All joking aside, the Roeslers have been without power ever since.

"We've got a wood burning fireplace converted to gas and it's been doing good," said Eric.

The Roeslers are managing to stay warm, but they worry about losing their food.

"It's a challenge to keep it cool, not that it warmed up," said Anna.

"Leave the fridge closed as much as you can," added Eric. "Don't open the freezer and it stays pretty good."

So many people in Gladstone are without power that two churches, a senior center and the police department are allowing people to charge cell phones in order to keep in touch with loved ones and call 911 if necessary.

Gladstone is far from the only community dealing with a loss of power.

As of Tuesday night, more than 163,000 homes and businesses in Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington and Marion counties were without power.

"It really is hard for people who are low-income right now," said Linda Manning.

KGW met Manning outside Rigoberto's Taco Shop. She was looking for her first hot meal in days. She was not alone. The drive-thru line was long.

"Not every place is open," said Manning. "I think this is the only one really in this area."

The Roeslers will be enjoying a hot meal at a family member's home where they plan to stay until power is restored. If you think they are feeling sorry for themselves think again.

"We're all blessed," said Eric. "Nobody got hurt. It's all replaceable."