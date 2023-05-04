Multnomah County Sheriff's Office investigate 'suspicious' death in east Multnomah County

On April 24, the body of 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry was found in a gutter near Ainsworth State Park in east Multnomah County.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are seeking any information about the death of a 24-year-old woman who was found in a gutter near Ainsworth State Park in East Multnomah County late last month.

On Monday, April 24, Charity Lynn Perry was found dead near the park. According to the deputies, Perry was known to often be in Vancouver, Washington and downtown Portland areas.

Currently no known arrests has been made. Other than stating the death appeared suspicious in nature, deputies did not release any information about the possible cause of her death.

Detectives have asked anyone who saw or talked to Perry after March 6, or has any information regarding her death, to contact Detective Shaun Fitzgerald at shaun.fitzgerald@mcso.us or call 503-988-0461.

Secure and anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of Oregon. The nonprofit is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in Perry's case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

