Portland police report 10 suspected juvenile overdose cases in past 15 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have investigated 10 cases of suspected juvenile overdoses in the past 15 weeks, from June 15 to Sept. 22, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

The suspected overdoses involved children ranging from age 1 to age 17, including seven cases under the age of 5. Police said they suspect fentanyl was involved in nine of the 10 overdoses.

Police said the cases are all suspected overdoses and have not been confirmed by the medical examiner's office.

Overdose cases are on the rise, police said. According to PPB, in the past three years combined, PPB has investigated just nine juvenile overdose cases.

So far, PPB's Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit has been notified of 240 overdose cases in total, including adults. That's up from 158 total overdoses in 2022.

