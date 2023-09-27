Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old Portland student

Portland Public Schools told families that the student died on Sunday. Police told KGW they are investigating her suspected fentanyl overdose.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A 15-year-old Jefferson High School student died on Sunday, according to Portland Public Schools, and police are investigating the case as a suspected fentanyl overdose.

In a message to families, Jefferson High School principal Drake Shelton said a student had passed away and expressed condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.

"Her passing will leave an indelible mark on her family and the Jeff community," Shelton wrote Tuesday.

The message offered counseling support to students but did not say anything about how the student died.

Meanwhile, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed with KGW that they are investigating her suspected fentanyl overdose.

She was in the hospital for most of the last week after being admitted on Tuesday, September 19 in critical condition, investigators said.

Officers from PPB's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit responded to the hospital on Wednesday but were unable to talk with the teen due to her condition at the time.

Her death follows the news of a 15-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl in Portland last week, and a series of similar stories about fentanyl and youth overdoses in the greater Portland and Southwest Washington areas.

Last year, KGW talked with Marsha Malsam, a fentanyl awareness advocate whose nephew died from an overdose, about the increase in youth fentanyl cases.

"We aren’t going to just ignore it or sweep it under the rug because that won’t stop it, we have to get out there and really talk to people about this," Malsam said.

Malsam told KGW she agrees with parents who believe it’s important for schools, police departments and families to share more information about youth fentanyl overdoses — especially when an overdose occurs — to help show just how prevalent and dangerous they are.

“If people don’t know this is happening, how’s it going to stop?" Malsam said. "So the biggest thing is to talk about it, also for the wellbeing of the youth, why did their own peer die? Well, maybe it’s because they didn’t know about [the dangers.]”

Oregon Health Authority data shows youth fentanyl overdose deaths have increased from 2020 to 2022.

Five children between the ages of 0-17 died in 2020, 12 children died in 2021, and 15 died in 2022.

This week, Jefferson High School students wore blue in honor of the teen who died. Community organization Self Enhancement Inc. opened its spaces for student support, and SEI is planning more programming and outreach in the weeks to come.