PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racers shut down the Fremont Bridge on Sunday night. It's the second time in three years that it's been done.

Drivers, like Kristine Britton Dills, were stuck waiting until all the cars cleared the lower deck of the bridge before she could get home. So she waited and watched.

"I walked up to check it out and there were a couple of cars driving around in circles really quickly like that with doors open, one of them was a convertible, there were people hanging out of it. It looked really dangerous and scary." Britton Dills said.

She had her daughters with her and she says when they saw what was going on, "They were terrified, they're 12. Their reaction was, 'I thought the bridge would fall down, I thought that people would get pushed over the edge of the bridge'."

Just up the freeway in North Portland, street racers also blocked the road near North Marine Drive and Portland Road.

"We couldn't go anywhere, we were totally blocked in there," Anjela P. said. She was stuck waiting 20 minutes for drivers doing donuts to clear the street.

"Just the feeling of being held hostage is not a good feeling, when you can't get out of a situation like that." Anjela said.

Portland Police want to find anyone who was involved.

"By being there, by participating by blocking the streets, bridges, by doing the cookies on the bridges, all of it's a crime. When we catch up with you, and I say when because we do catch up with people we issue citations, we may arrest people, we may tow vehicles, it is going to cost you thousands of dollars by participating in these events." Portland Police Sergeant Pete Simpson said.

