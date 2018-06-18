PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people suffered serious injuries Sunday night when a 21-year-old street racer plowed into their car as it was turning into a parking lot on North Marine Drive in Portland.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. when a Ford Mustang that was speeding eastbound crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu that was turning from the westbound lane into a parking lot.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of North Marine Drive in Portland on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Photo: Google Maps)

The three people inside the Malibu were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for serious injuries. They are all expected to survive.

The driver of the Mustang, 21-year-old Misael Albarran-Salazar, was cited for reckless driving, careless driving and speed racing. He was treated for injuries at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The Mustang and Malibu were both towed from the scene. The Mustang was seized as evidence.

After two drivers were arrested at a street racing gathering on June 10, KGW's Lindsay Nadrich reported that the Portland Police Bureau has received about 150 calls about street racing so far this year, which is nearly double last year’s number.

"I don't know that we've really identified why, but we know that it's happening and we're working with the community to address their concerns,” police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley told KGW.

Four people have died in Portland since 2015 in crashes involving street racing, police said.

Some crashes resulted in the deaths of innocent drivers who were hit by street racers, including 65-year-old Linda Johnston in 2015 and 26-year-old Alexander Keppinger in 2016.

The other two deaths occurred while racing, including 20-year-old Nick Chernyavskiy in 2016 and 19-year-old Daniel Kharlamov in April of this year.

