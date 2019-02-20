PORTLAND, Ore. — The stepson of Nancy Crampton Brophy, a romance author accused of killing her husband Daniel Brophy, has sued her for $1.7M in damages.

Crampton Brophy is accused of shooting her husband, a chef who worked at Oregon Culinary Institute, on June 2, 2018 using a 9-mm pistol.

Crampton-Brophy is a prolific romance novelist. In 2011, she penned an essay, "How to murder your husband."

According to court documents, the two had known each other for 27 years and were married for 26 years.

Brophy's son, Nathaniel Stillwater, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against his stepmother this week in Multnomah County. The lawsuit calls for $200,000 for the pain suffered by Daniel Brophy before his death, $500,000 of financial losses for the Brophy family, and $1,000,000 for Stillwater's loss of a parent.

Brophy is due back in court April 19.