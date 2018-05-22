YONCALLA, Ore. — Authorities have identified the wrong-way driver in a fiery, quadruple fatal crash in southwestern Oregon.

Oregon State Police say a car driven by 65-year-old Gayle Ward of Vancouver, Washington, was southbound on Interstate 5 when it suddenly turned around and began driving north in the southbound lanes.

The car collided almost head-on with a vehicle carrying three 18-year-old women. Ward and three teenagers all died in Saturday's crash in Douglas County.

The teenagers — Gisselle Montaño, Esmerelda Nava and Luciana Tellez — were weeks away from graduating from Eagle Point High School.

A memorial fund for the three teenagers has been set up by Eagle Point School District 9.

