2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a bridge pillar in Southeast Portland

The crash took place on Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, under the Morrison Bridge, according to Portland police.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police are investigating a crash involving vehicle that crashed into a bridge pillar that left two people with life-threatening injuries in the Buckman neighborhood of Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:09 p.m. at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, under the Morrison Bridge. When the officers arrived, they found two people with life-threatening injuries who were taken to the hospital. Police have not identified the two people and have not released further details regarding their medical conditions.

There was severe damage to the driver's side door with airbags deployed, according to Portland police.

Police have also not released any other information about what led up to the crash, but believes speed played a factor. The Portland Police Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is investigating.

Southeast MLK Jr. Boulevard between Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Belmont Street have been closed for several hours during the investigation.

Portland police asks anyone with information about the crash to send an email to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, reference case number 23-245143.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here