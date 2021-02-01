Some trails opening for the first time since 2017 Eagle Creek Fire

A number of trails are reopening near the Eagle Creek Scenic Area, some of which have not been open since the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire.

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — Some trails reopened on Friday in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, including some that have not been open since the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.

The Eagle Creek Fire burned 48,000 acres in early September 2017, which caused several trails to close due to public safety issues. Others had been closed in the area due to COVID-19.

Trails that are reopening include:

The Eagle Creek Trail

Wahclella Trail

Gorge 400 trail (specifically Eagle Creek to John B. Yeon State Park and Ainsworth State Park to Horsetail Falls)

Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and the Wahkeena Trail

Many organizations worked with the Forest Service and Oregon State Parks to replace bridges, rebuild trails, cut and move downed trees, rebuild structures and mitigate invasive species in order to make the trails ready to hike again.

“The reopening of the Eagle Creek Trail and other trails impacted by the Eagle Creek Fire has required working in the community with each other and we would not have been able to get to this day without the dedication and service of our key partners and all the agency employees,” said Lynn Burditt, forest supervisor. “On behalf of our interagency team, I would like to express our gratitude to the public for your patience and support and to all the volunteers whose unwavering commitment, dedication and resources, facilitated our ability to open these trails today.”

The Forest Service warns hikers to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions in the winter.

It also warns hikers against going into areas that were burned during the Eagle Creek Fire during or immediately following high winds, heavy rains and winter storms because severe conditions can trigger trees to fall and cause landslides.

“While we are very pleased to see the re-opening of this cherished trail system in the gorge, we urge those who choose to explore to employ caution on their outing,” said Hood River County Sheriff Matt English. “Historically, we see a very high volume of search and rescue calls in that area. A large portion of those incidents are avoidable as they have been attributed to lack of preparation or engagement in high-risk behaviors. While you may just plan on a quick hike, we implore recreationists to wear appropriate clothing and bring necessary supplies, preparing for worst-case scenarios.”

To plan around closures and to find open outdoor recreation areas, please visit ReadySetGOrge.com and remember to be safe and always recreate responsibly. Be mindful to avoid crowded areas, large groups, practice social distancing, and wear face coverings when needed.

To check the status of Forest Service hiking trails in the Gorge, visit its website.