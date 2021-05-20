Small plane crash near Eugene Airport; 1 person taken to hospital

The sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

EUGENE, Ore. — A small plane crashed into a field near Green Hill Road and Meadowview Road near the Eugene Airport on Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

One person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. No information has about their condition or their identity has been released. Officials say the plane was a Cessna aircraft.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area of the crash while emergency responders were on scene.

The sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.