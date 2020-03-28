PORTLAND, Ore. — Restaurants challenged by the coronavirus are getting creative. Portland’s popular Olympia Provisions has come up with a rolling pantry.

Starting next week, you’ll be able to get local meats, cheese and chocolates delivered straight to your door.

Over the past couple of weeks Olympia has been getting creative trying to make ends meet. They came up with the “Hambulance” to help you from fighting the long lines at the grocery store.

Starting next week you’ll be able to order right from the Olympia Provisions website.

Megan Moran is the company’s marketing manager. She said after they were forced to shut down all but one of their restaurants, they wanted to reach out to smaller producers in the area to see if they could use some help.

“These small producers have this inventory and don't know how to move the product... We've been working with them to launch on our website as well,” said Moran.

She hopes the rolling pantry will make people who may have been feeling hopeless, and little more hopeful right now.

RELATED: 8 things to do from home this weekend

RELATED: Portland-area farmers markets find success with drive-through model to maintain social distancing