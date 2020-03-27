PORTLAND, Ore. — We're getting to our first weekend after the Stay Home, Stay Safe order began in Oregon, and Stay Home, Stay Healthy began in Washington. So that means this weekend we should all be staying home, in order to stay safe and healthy (yes, that means you should not be heading to the beach, no matter what the weather does).

But you can still have fun this weekend, even though you can't throw a party or go out to the bars with your friends. Here are a few ideas.

Throw a virtual party

You have a phone, right? Maybe even a computer? Then you can hang out with your friends from afar. If this Beaverton couple could throw their wedding via Facebook and Instagram, you can throw the virtual party of your dreams, too.

Video chat with your relatives

Sure, you're socially distant from many of your loved ones right now, especially the older ones. But with technology, it's easier than ever to connect with them.

Complete some home improvement projects

If it's been a while since you cleaned your dishwasher or fridge, this weekend could be a good time to finally do it. Watch the video above for some tips from Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland.

Meditate

If you're feeling overwhelmed these days, you're not alone. So, maybe this could be the weekend you finally try meditating. We spoke with the owner of Pause Meditation to get some tips on setting up the perfect spot to meditate at home. And if you want to join a group to meditate with, Pause is now offering online meditation classes.

Play a game

When is the last time you played Scrabble? Or Bananagrams? Or did a puzzle? And if you don't have any humans to play against at home, you can get your pet in on the fun (or video chat in a friend to play against!).

Order food in

Date night doesn't have to be canceled just because you can't sit at a restaurant and look into each other's eyes from across the table. You can get food delivered to you at home, and have an even more intimate date night.

On Friday night, March 27, an event called Order Out/Dine In is happening across the U.S. All you have to do to participate is call or go to the website of your favorite restaurant, and order food. It's a very tough time for the entire restaurant business right now, so just think of a place that you would be crushed if it closed, and order food from there! Maybe even get dessert this time - you deserve it.

Of course, Friday isn't the only time you can do this. Many restaurants have been getting creative, coming up with new ways to bring their food to people.

Learn to cook with your favorite chef

Normally, you have to leave your house and spend some money to eat food cooked by a James Beard Award-winning chef.

But right now, two of Portland's most celebrated chefs are offering online cooking tutorials, that you can follow along with from your own kitchen.

Follow Gabriel Rucker - of Le Pigeon and Canard - and Vitaly Paley - of Headwaters and Imperial (and more) - on Instagram to follow along.

Chef Gabriel Rucker shares cooking tips via Instagram.

Gabriel Rucker

Do a workout video

You can't go to the gym right now (I mean, really, would you want to share all that equipment with so many other humans??), but you don't need to leave your house to get a good workout in. Many local gyms are now offering online workouts to get moving right in your living room.

Here are a few Portland gyms now offering online versions of their regular classes:

Or if you'd rather get out of the house for your workout, you can go on a run (just remember to keep social distancing!).

So there you go - there are 8 things to do at home this weekend. Have more ideas? Let us know how you're spending your weekend, with the hashtag #KGWTogether.

Cassidy Quinn is the host of Tonight With Cassidy on KGW. But right now, like many of you, she is working from home, trying to focus on the happier things going on in the world. Tonight With Cassidy is currently on hiatus, but you can watch previous segments from the show here, and follow Cassidy on Twitter @CassidyQuinn.