Protesters march for George Floyd in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. — Groups around Oregon are coming together to protest the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism.

On Tuesday, as a fifth night of protests began in Portland, hundreds of people walked through the streets of Tualatin to show their support.

The march route started at the Tualatin Lake of the Commons at 4 p.m.

Here is the route map for today's planned protest in Tualatin. Please plan ahead for traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/CMqyBmVHFO — Tualatin Police (@TualatinPolice) June 2, 2020

Attendees estimate there were hundreds marching for the cause.

At least 2-3 hundred people at a protest and march in Tualatin today. I’ve lived here for 33 years and I haven’t seen this happen before. pic.twitter.com/4EU7Ov3nx8 — Rachel 🌈⛵️🌹 (@meriveran) June 2, 2020

My parents are at a protest in Tualatin, OR pic.twitter.com/pTTYglngoL — Morgan Hickman 🎨 (@MorganHickman64) June 2, 2020

2-3 hundred people turned out today for BLM 💗💗 thank you tualatin!!! pic.twitter.com/DC48617sBA — Always Antifascist! (@stra_wberries) June 2, 2020

Signs featured phrases including "Black Lives Matter," "No justice no peace," and "Say their names," referring to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all black people who have died in police custody.

Happening now - #BlackLivesMatter protest walk in Tualatin pic.twitter.com/EhKUmRiXlS — Heidi Lueb 😷 (@heidi_lueb) June 2, 2020

The protest remained peaceful, and the Tualatin Police afterwards tweeted their gratitude and support.

THANK YOU to our protesters for staying peaceful, while standing up for what you believe. We are proud to have such wonderful people in Tualatin. We stand by you and support you. #georgefloyd #peacefulprotest — Tualatin Police (@TualatinPolice) June 3, 2020