Protesters march for George Floyd in Tualatin

On Tuesday, hundreds of people walked through the streets of Tualatin to show their support, and join the thousands of people marching around the country.
TUALATIN, Ore. — Groups around Oregon are coming together to protest the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism.

On Tuesday, as a fifth night of protests began in Portland, hundreds of people walked through the streets of Tualatin to show their support.

The march route started at the Tualatin Lake of the Commons at 4 p.m.

Attendees estimate there were hundreds marching for the cause.

Signs featured phrases including "Black Lives Matter," "No justice no peace," and "Say their names," referring to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all black people who have died in police custody.

The protest remained peaceful, and the Tualatin Police afterwards tweeted their gratitude and support.

Viewer photos: March for George Floyd in Tualatin

