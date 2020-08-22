Protesters gather at Irving Park in NE Portland

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders have demonstrated across the city for more than 80 straight days to protest systemic racism and police brutality since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Friday night, despite rain, a crowd began to gather at Irving Park in Northeast Portland for an action march aimed at the total abolition of police and prisons.

I’m at Irving Park with @MollyHarbarger on the I-don’t-even-know-eighty-something night of protest.

Aretha Franklin—R-e-s-p-e-c-t—is playing. It’s rainy and looks like one of those paintings#PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/h9uOMVoQiX — Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) August 22, 2020

At around 10 p.m. the group from Irving Park began marching on Alberta and stopped at the North Portland Police Precinct.

The crowd has reached the North Portland police precinct. There is caution tape blocking off NE Emerson street. Three unoccupied police cars are parked behind the tape. Officers watch around the corner of the building. pic.twitter.com/0ewK778uO9 — Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) August 22, 2020

On Thursday night, protesters focused their energy out front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers and some of the protesters, which were estimated to be less than 100, began to clash. Portland police said protesters threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at FPS officers.