Protesters gather at Irving Park in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders have demonstrated across the city for more than 80 straight days to protest systemic racism and police brutality since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
On Friday night, despite rain, a crowd began to gather at Irving Park in Northeast Portland for an action march aimed at the total abolition of police and prisons.
At around 10 p.m. the group from Irving Park began marching on Alberta and stopped at the North Portland Police Precinct.
On Thursday night, protesters focused their energy out front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers and some of the protesters, which were estimated to be less than 100, began to clash. Portland police said protesters threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at FPS officers.
Protesters and law enforcement clashed on Wednesday night in front of the ICE building as well.